TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland announces updated 2021 football schedule

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The University of Maryland and the Big Ten Conference have released updates to the 2021 football schedule, it was announced on Friday.

The Terrapins are scheduled to play seven of their 12 games inside Maryland Stadium, marking the first time since 2011 that Maryland will play seven games in College Park. For the first time since 2001, the Terps will play all of their non-conference games inside their home stadium.

Maryland, which will play four of its first five games at home, opens its 2021 slate against non-conference rival West Virginia on September 4 before welcoming local foe Howard on September 11.

The Terps will play their first road game as they open up Big Ten play at Illinois on September 18. It will be Maryland’s first ever trip to Champaign.

Maryland will host Kent State for its final non-conference game on September 25 before returning to league play on October 2 at home against Iowa.

The Terps will have a pair of road games with a bye week sandwiched between, traveling to Ohio State on October 9 and Minnesota on October 23.

Maryland’s final five games of the season will all come against Big Ten East foes. The Terps will host Indiana on October 30 and then welcome Penn State the following Saturday (November 6).

On November 13, Maryland plays at Michigan State before returning to College Park to take on Michigan in its home finale on November 20. The Terps end the regular season with a trip to Rutgers to take on the Scarlet Knights on November 27.

Maryland Athletics has not yet announced ticketing information for the 2021 season. Information on season tickets and individual game tickets will be announced at a later date.

All kickoff times and broadcast information will be released at a later date.