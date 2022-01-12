Maryland announces updated 2022 football schedule

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The University of Maryland and the Big Ten Conference have released updates to the 2022 football schedule, it was announced on Wednesday.

The opponents and locations for all previously announced games remain the same, but dates for five of the contests have changed.

The Terrapins are scheduled to play seven of their 12 games inside Maryland Stadium in 2022, marking the second straight season that will occur. Maryland will also play five home Big Ten games in College Park this upcoming season, marking the first time that has occurred since 2018.

The first four games on Maryland’s schedule remain unchanged, as the Terps will open the season at home against Buffalo on September 3 before traveling to Charlotte on September 10. The non-conference portion of the season will end on September 17 when Maryland hosts SMU.

Maryland will open Big Ten play on the road against Michigan on September 24. The Terps will then have consecutive home games against Michigan State (10/1) and Purdue (10/8).

On October 15, Maryland will travel to Indiana before returning home to take on Northwestern on October 22. The Terps will then have their bye the week of October 29 before traveling to Wisconsin on November 5. The Terps bye had previously been scheduled for the week of November 5.

Maryland's final three games of the season will all come against Big Ten East foes. The Terps will travel to Penn State on November 12 before hosting Ohio State (11/19) and Rutgers (11/26) to wrap up the regular season. The Terps were previously set to conclude the regular season at home versus Michigan State.

All kickoff times and broadcast information will be released at a later date. Full updated schedule below.

2022 Maryland Football Schedule

Sept. 3: Buffalo

Sept. 10: @ Charlotte

Sept. 17: SMU

Sept. 24: @ Michigan

Oct. 1: Michigan State

Oct. 8: Purdue

Oct. 15: Indiana

Oct. 22: @ Northwestern

Nov. 5: @ Wisconsin

Nov. 12: @ Penn State

Nov. 19: Ohio State

Nov. 26: Rutgers