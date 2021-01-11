TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland announces updates to football coaching staff

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- University of Maryland Head Football Coach Michael Locksley announced the additions of Dan Enos and Brian Braswell to his coaching staff Monday. Enos will serve as the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach, while Braswell will take over as the Offensive Line Coach. Locksley also announced that he has promoted Defensive Line Coach Brian Williams to Co-Defensive Coordinator.

Enos arrives in College Park with 30 years of coaching experience, including five as a head coach at Central Michigan from 2010-14. The esteemed coaching veteran most recently served as the Associate Head Coach and Running Backs Coach for Cincinnati, helping lead the Bearcats to one of the best seasons in program history. Cincinnati, which won the American Athletic Conference Championship and earned a berth in the Sugar Bowl, ranked top-25 nationally in nearly every offensive category in 2020, averaging 37.5 points per game and 212.4 rushing yards per game.

“Dan has a tremendous track record as one of the top quarterback developers in the country,” said Locksley. “He played a significant role in the growth of Brandon and Austin Allen at Arkansas, and Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones at Alabama. We worked together seamlessly on the same staff in 2018 and because of Dan’s familiarity with our system, I expect a smooth transition as we continue to develop the talent on our roster and take the next steps as a program.”

Enos spent the 2019 season at Miami (FL), serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He also has coaching stints at Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan State, North Dakota State and Western Michigan among others.

In 2018, Enos coached with Locksley at Alabama, serving as the Associate Head Coach and Quarterbacks Coach, helping lead the Crimson Tide to 14 wins, the SEC Championship, College Football Playoff berth and Orange Bowl win, where the Tide defeated Oklahoma 45-34.

Tua Tagovailoa, brother of current Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, posted one of the best seasons by a quarterback in college football history during that 2018 season. He completed 69 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,966 yards with 43 TDs and just six interceptions, setting an all-time FBS single-season passer rating mark (199.44). The Tide averaged 45.6 points and 522.0 yards per game and set school records for points scored (684), single-season total offense (7,830 yards) and passing yards (4,854) in a season.

Braswell brings five seasons of NFL experience to Maryland, spending 2014-18 in the AFC North, as an Assistant Offensive Line and Quality Control Coach for the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals made the playoffs in each of the two seasons that Braswell worked in Cincinnati and won the AFC North in 2015, putting together an impressive 22-9-1 record over those two years.

The Georgia native also spent the spring and summer of 2010 with the Steelers and spent part of 2013 working with the Bengals as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Minority Internship coaching program.

Braswell served as a volunteer analyst for the Terps during the 2020 season, working with the offensive line. Prior to that, he coached in the XFL, serving as the Offensive Line Coach for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

“Brian is a very technical offensive line coach that will bring strong knowledge of the position to the room,” said Locksley. “He is very familiar with our system and our players as he served as a volunteer analyst with us last year. Having spent the majority of his career as an NFL assistant, Brian knows how to develop players to succeed at the next level. He’ll be a tremendous asset to our players and a great addition to our coaching staff.”

Williams is currently the No. 1 recruiter in the Big Ten and No. 5 recruiter nationally according to 247Sports. This past season, Williams guided a unit that helped the Terps rank second in the Big Ten in sacks per game (2.8) and featured the Big Ten’s leader in sacks per game, Mosiah Nasili-Kite (0.8).

“Brian Williams continues to develop into a strong young Coach,” said Locksley. “He adds tremendous value to our program and the sky's the limit for him as a coach.”

"I'm excited to be at the University of Maryland and grateful to Mike Locksley and the athletic department for this opportunity. Mike and I worked extremely well together in 2018 and put up some impressive numbers as an offensive staff. That level of success using an up-tempo offense is the goal here, and I look forward to working toward it, starting in 2021."

- Dan Enos, Maryland Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

“Coach Enos is a very detail oriented coach so he’ll expect a lot out of his players and position group. I think he’ll help my brother develop to become the best version of a football player he wants to be, but more importantly help the entire team in that sense. I had a great relationship with him at Alabama so I think it’s a great hire for Maryland.”

- Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins Quarterback