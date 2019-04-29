Maryland assistant basketball coach Kevin Broadus is set to become the next Morgan State head coach, multiple sources told TSR Monday afternoon.

Broadus will replace longtime Morgan State head coach Todd Bozeman, who went to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in his third and fourth seasons at the school, but was fired this offseason after failing to have a winning record in each of the past six seasons.

Broadus joined Mark Turgeon's staff two years ago and quickly used his deep recruiting ties in the DMV to help land incoming freshmen Makhi and Makhel Mitchell. He was also instrumental in helping the Terps land Serrel Smith and Ricky Lindo, who were part of a six-man 2018 recruiting class that ranked in the top 10 nationally. Broadus was also the lead recruiter for Maryland's lone 2020 commit, Rivals150 guard Marcus Dockery.

Prior to joining Mark Turgeon's staff at Maryland, Broadus spent six years at Georgetown under then-head coach John Thompson III. It was Broadus' second stint on the Hilltop after he left previously to take a head coaching position.

Broadus spent two years as Binghamton's head coach, leading the Bearcats to an America East Conference regular season and conference tournament title and an NCAA Tournament birth in just his second season at the helm in 2009.

Despite his on-court success, Broadus was placed on administrative leave before the start of the 2009-2010 season after kicking six players off the team for violation of team rules that included criminal activity and being found guilty of minor NCAA infractions.

Broadus announced he was filing a federal discrimination lawsuit in October 2010 against Binghamton and SUNY. A settlement was reached in which Broadus would resign and take a $1.2 million buyout in return for dropping all legal action against Binghamton or SUNY.

Broadus is no stranger to HBCU schools, having begun his college career at Grambling State and finishing his career at Bowie State, where he also coached for three seasons. He was inducted into the Bowie State Hall of Fame in 2018.

With Broadus' departure, the Terps' remaining assistant coaches are Matt Brady, who is entering his second year as an assistant and third with the program and Bino Ranson, who was hired by Gary Williams prior to the 2010-2011 season and retained by Turgeon the following year.