Maryland has been a partner with Under Armour since the company’s beginning, with its founder and CEO Kevin Plank having served as the University’s football special team’s captain before graduating in 1996. Over the years, Maryland student-athletes have been featured front and center by the brand sporting eye-catching, innovative uniforms across all their teams. Since first donning Under Armour apparel in the early 2000s, Maryland has won 19 National Championships in six different sports and more than 100 conference championships. The Terps have been one of the top programs in the Big Ten since joining the conference in 2014, winning 49 conference championships and being third-most among all Big Ten schools over the last ten years – all while proudly wearing Under Armour.

“The University of Maryland holds a special place in my heart because it’s where our brand was born," said Under Armour Founder and CEO, Kevin Plank. "We’re excited about the next chapter of this partnership which will entail working closely with Maryland’s elite athletes and tapping further into the entrepreneurship and innovation hub that exists right in our own backyard. I commit that myself and Under Armour will do everything we can to give the Terps, and frankly every school we outfit, an advantage with the innovative product we build to help them win.”

Under Armour began officially outfitting Maryland football in 2004, making the Terps the first collegiate program to wear UA jerseys. The company began outfitting all teams within the athletic department in 2009, including jerseys, shoes and various equipment.

As part of the new agreement, Under Armour will roll out an NIL Brand Ambassador Program, allowing Maryland student-athletes to earn direct compensation from the company for promoting Under Armour products on the student-athlete’s social media channels.

“Maryland and Under Armour are perfect partners, connecting founder Kevin Plank with his alma mater,” said Damon Evans, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics at University of Maryland. “We are excited that this rich tradition will continue for the next 12 years in a strong partnership with Under Armour. Our Terps proudly wear Under Armour, and this agreement showcases UA’s unwavering commitment to the University of Maryland, our supporters, and our fans.”

While Under Armour has recently lost deals with long time partners such as Auburn and Texas Tech, they signed Notre Dame to a 10-year, $10 million extension last summer and also agreed to a new long-term extension with Navy.

The new deal between Maryland and Under Armour will be a significant increase from the previous 10-year extension, which was for $3.4 million per year and is set to expire at the end of this month. Worth a total of $98 million over 12 years, the new deal is worth roughly $8.2 million per year, almost two and a half times the previous deal on an annual basis.