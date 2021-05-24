Maryland athletics to return to full capacity beginning in 2021-2022

Maryland Athletics sporting events will return to full capacity for the 2021-2022 academic year, including football and basketball, the school announced Monday morning.

The announcement comes as Prince George’s County is lifting all capacity and distancing restrictions for indoor and outdoor sporting venues.

“We are very grateful to the officials in the state of Maryland, Prince George’s County and the University of Maryland who continued to safely navigate us through these difficult and unprecedented times,” said Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans. “We knew the day would come when we could welcome our loyal Terp fans back to our venues at full capacity in a safe manner. This is wonderful news for our community and the entire state of Maryland. We are excited to have every seat available for our Terp Family to come out and cheer on our Terrapins.”

The Terrapin football team will play seven of its 12 games in College Park in 2021, marking the first time since 2011 that Maryland will play seven games on campus. The Terps will also play all of their non-conference games inside their home stadium for the first time since 2001.

Maryland football opens the 2021 season Saturday, Sept. 4, when they will host border rival West Virginia.



