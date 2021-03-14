TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland back in the Big Dance

Maryland basketball is back in the NCAA Tournament.

The Terps are the No. 10 seed in the East where they will face No. 7 seed Connecticut, it was revealed during CBS' selection show.

It is essentially the sixth time in seven seasons that the Terps have earned an NCAA Tournament bid, accounting for the fact that Maryland would have been in last season's tournament as Big Ten regular-season co-champions before it was cancelled due to COVID.

The Terps and Huskies have postseason history, most recently with the Terps having defeated UConn in the 2002 NCAA East Regional en route to winning the national championship.

The Terps and Huskies will meet Saturday with the winner to face either No. 2 seed Alabama or No. 15 seed Iona.

Location, game time and television info will be released shortly.