Maryland basketball adds Old Dominion transfer Xavier Green

Maryland basketball has signed Old Dominion transfer Xavier Green, the school announced on Friday.

A durable 6-6, 200-pound guard from Williamsburg, Va., Green appeared in 121 of a possible 122 games (90 starts) over the last four seasons, averaging 30.5 minutes per game. Green redshirted his freshman season (2016-17) and is using his sixth year of eligibility as a result of the NCAA's eligibility ruling as it relates to the coronavirus pandemic.

From the beginning of his sophomore season (2018-19), Green started all 90 games and averaged 33.3 minutes, 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Green memorably put on a show in the 2018-19 Conference USA Tournament, averaging 15.7 points on 46-percent shooting from beyond the arc to lead Old Dominion to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010-11 and earning tournament MVP honors.

Green also proved during his time at ODU that he can put up big numbers versus Power 5 opponents, scoring 15 points versus Syracuse as a sophomore, 13 points versus Illinois and 20 points versus Washington State as a junior. He scored 5 points while adding 6 rebounds and 3 assists this past season versus the Terps in College Park.

Greens joins a veteran-heavy Maryland squad that includes graduate transfers Fatts Russell and Simon Wright, as well as returning senior Eric Ayala.