Maryland basketball announces signing of Bobi Klintman

A native of Malmö, Sweden, Klintman is a 6-foot-9, 200-pound small forward who currently attends Sunrise Christian Academy in Belaire, Kansas. A three-star prospect according to Rivals, Klintman arrived in the United State in April of this year.

"I'm really excited to join the team and get to work with the guys," Klintman said in a statement. "When I visited the school, I could really see the family environment and the great chemistry. I've heard that the fans are crazy and when I'm watching videos I can see it. I'm really excited to meet and play for the fans. I'm a wing/big guard with a good feel for the game and will bring versatility and athleticism to the Terps."

Klintman joins a Terrapin program that already includes numerous international players, including Qudus Wahab (Lagos, Nigeria), Ian Martinez (Heredia, Costa Rica), Pavlo Dziuba (Kyiv, Ukraine) and Arnaud Revaz (Sion, Switzerland).

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Bobi to the University of Maryland men's basketball program," said Turgeon. "First and foremost, we fell in love with his personality and felt he would fit in well with the overall character of our team. As a player, he's almost 6-10 with really good skill. He's an elite passer who sees the floor like a point guard and has a great feel for the game. He's going to be an excellent shooter and I think with his size he's going to be a guy that can play multiple positions for us. We're super excited about Bobi."

Ana Klintman, Mother of Bobi: "I am extremely excited and happy thatBobiis going to study at the University of Maryland and play basketball for the Terrapins. I am very grateful to coachTurgeonand all the staff for this amazing opportunity."

Luke Barnwell, Sunrise Christian Academy Head Coach: "Bobi has an outstanding skillset at 6-9 with the ability to shoot from deep and make plays for others. We saw a natural fit with the versatility of how coach Turgeon plays his wings and Bobi is a great fit."

Klintman is currently the Terps' lone commit for 2022 as Maryland will look to fill out next season's roster in the spring.