Maryland basketball assistant Bino Ranson leaving for DePaul

Maryland men's basketball assistant Bino Ranson has accepted an assistant coaching position at DePaul, multiple sources have told TSR.

According to sources, players on Maryland's roster who were recruited by Ranson have been made aware of his impending departure.

Ranson, who was originally hired by former head coach Gary Williams back in 2010, was the longest tenured member of the Terrapins men's basketball coaching staff, including head coach Mark Turgeon, who was hired in 2011.

A Baltimore native, Ranson's ties to Charm City run deep. He began his coaching career at Baltimore Catholic League powerhouse St. Frances Academy before spending several years at Loyola (Md.) as an administrative assistant.

During his tenure at Maryland, Ranson led the recruitment of a number of high profile recruits, including five-star centers Diamond Stone and Jalen 'Stix' Smith, four-star guard Darryl Morsell, four-star forward James Graham III and incoming top-100 freshmen Julian Reese and Ike Cornish. All but Stone and Graham are Baltimore natives.

Turgeon now must fill a second assistant coaching seat this offseason. He previously hired former Wake Forest head coach, Kansas star and longtime friend Danny Manning following the departure of DeAndre Haynes, who left to take an assistant position on Shaka Smart's new staff at Marquette.