COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No. 15 Maryland (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) used stifling defense and several scoring runs throughout the game Jan. 4 to get back in the win column in league play and secure a 75-59 victory over Indiana (11-3, 1-2) at Xfinity Center.

“What a great day for us,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “We did a lot of things well. It’s great to see the building almost full, which was great; everybody was into it and that helped give us some momentum.”

The Terps were led by sophomore forward Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith, who finished with a game-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds, and a block in 25 minutes of action.

“[Smith] is one of the leaders on the team, especially for our big guys this year,” Terps’ sophomore wing Aaron Wiggins said. “So for him to be comfortable out there, playing confident, grabbing rebounds, playing tough in the post, it’s a really big thing because he’s setting an example for the guys who are coming in to back him up to play the four.”

Smith’s scoring was supplemented by 13 points each from Wiggins and senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr., as well as 12 from junior guard Darryl Morsell. Cowan also dished out a game-high six assists and did not commit any turnovers. Wiggins added eight rebounds to his totals, tying Smith for the team-high.

“There were a lot of guys who played better than they’ve been playing, and it showed today,” Turgeon said.

Maryland finished with a total of four double-digit scorers, while the fifth starter, Donta Scott, contributed nine points, tying his career-high. The Terps went on an 11-0 run while holding Indiana without a field goal for more than nine minutes at the end of the first half. Maryland then used 8-0, 11-0, and 12-0 runs in the second half to establish and maintain its lead. By the 3:44 mark in the second half, the Terps led the Hoosiers by 30 and began subbing in players at the end of their bench.

“I think a lot of people stepped up and played well, which we needed them to do, and I think we finished the game how we’re supposed to,” Cowan said.

But it was Maryland’s defense that was most impressive on Saturday in College Park. The Terps forced the Hoosiers into 14 turnovers, which they turned into 25 points. Maryland was also able to hold Indiana to 36 percent from the field and 4-for-18 from three.

“I thought we locked in and guarded,” Turgeon said. “They’re a big, strong team. Once we stopped taking shot fakes and once we ran back to the post defensively transition wise, we were much better.”

The Terps’ defensive effort was highlighted by their ability to hold Indiana leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis to just seven points on 3-for-8 shooting. Jackson-Davis, who averages 8.9 rebounds per game, was also held to just five boards on Saturday.

“We really locked into the scouting report,” Turgeon said. “We have a lot of veterans out there and they locked into the scouting report and they know the importance of these games and what lies ahead.”

Indiana was led in scoring by senior guard Devonte Green, who finished with 18 points but scored 10 of those in the last three minutes with the game already out of reach for the Hoosiers.

“We all know he’s a great player,” Cowan said of Green. “My whole thing was just trying to keep him in front. He’s really quick, really shifty, and he can shoot. But I’m happy with how I did on him today.”

While the Terps were solid on defense and found their stride on offense during stretches, they were beat on the boards by Indiana, 42-36, and had a hard time keeping the Hoosiers off the offensive glass. This comes on the heels of one of Maryland’s best rebounding outings this year in which they outrebounded Bryant 48-23.

“We didn’t rebound as well as I’d like, but can’t have it all,” Turgeon said.

After playing 14 minutes, scoring six points, ripping down five boards, and blocking one shot in his collegiate debut last weekend against Bryant, Terps freshman center Chol Marial played just eight minutes on Saturday and finished with two points, three rebounds, and one block while picking up four personal fouls.

“He’s happy, he’s pretty much pain-free, he gets better every day,” Turgeon said. “It’s just about getting him the right reps where he’s not too sore but can get better.”

Maryland will be back in action Jan. 7 when the Terps host No. 5 Ohio State in College Park. After losing two of three games prior to their meeting with the Hoosiers, the Terps will look to build on that momentum and pick up a marquee regular season win.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” Turgeon said of his team’s performance against Indiana. “It’s the best we’ve played in a while.”