Maryland basketball lands commitment from 2025 wing Jaziah Harper

Buzz Williams added another piece to next season's roster Sunday, as Crown Point (Ind.) Boscoe Institute wing Jaziah Harper announced his commitment to the Terps.
The 6-foot-7 wing recently received an offer from the Terps earlier in May. Before that, Harper was offered by Indiana's previous staff. Other schools that had been showing interest included Baylor, Clemson, Michigan and Wisconsin.
The 13th commit for Williams this offseason, Harper gives the Terps an athletic wing with good size and excellent length, as he boasts a 7-foot wingspan. The southpaw has also developed into an excellent three-point shooter. He shot 4-of-5 from beyond the arc during a high school game prior to visiting Indiana last season. He also visited Wisconsin in-season.
Harper joins McDonald's All-American Darius Adams and Spanish import Guillermo Del Pino in Maryland’s 2025 incoming freshman class. With the addition of former Kansas guard Rakease Passmore to the Maryland program just days earlier, Harper is likely to redshirt next season.