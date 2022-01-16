Maryland basketball lands commitment from former Rivals four-star

Maryland basketball landed a commitment from former Rivals four-star shooting guard Cashius McNeilly Sunday night following an official campus visit, he announced via social media.

A native of Ontario, Canada, McNeilly originally committed to Buzz Williams and Texas A&M out of high school in 2019, choosing the Aggies over Maryland and Wake Forest.

The 6-foot-4 guard redshirted his first year in College Station due to injury and then opted out last season due to COVID. He transferred to TCU this past summer, following his uncle Jamie McNeilly, an assistant coach who originally recruited him to Texas A&M, but left before the fall semester began.

McNeilly is currently enrolled at Northern Oklahoma College where he is playing JUCO ball for the Mavericks this season. He went 5-of-8 from beyond the arc and scored 22 points with Maryland looking on Jan. 10.

Known as an elite three-point shooter, McNeilly brings significant international experience, having played for Team Canada's U17 Men's National Team at the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup, where his team finished fourth.

For now, McNeilly is the Terps' lone commitment for next season, but plans could certainly change as Maryland is expected to hire a new coach in the coming months. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.