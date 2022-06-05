Maryland basketball lands commitment from local four-star Lamothe

Maryland basketball and head coach Kevin Willard landed their first commit of the 2023 class Sunday when Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star guard Jahnathan Lamothe announced his allegiance to the Terps via social media.

Lamothe chose the Terps over finalists Georgetown, Penn State and UCF.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard was a prime target of the previous Maryland staff and remained so with the hiring of Willard, who also recruited Lamothe while at Seton Hall.

Landing a commitment from Lamothe was a team effort by the Maryland staff, led by top assistant Tony Skinn and new director of recruiting operations Tevon Saddler. Skinn had previously been recruiting Lamothe while at Ohio State and had already built a strong relationship with Baltimore product, while Saddler had previously worked with Lamothe and also played his high school ball at St. Frances under head coach Nick Miles.

Lamothe took the last of his official visits to Maryland, which began this past Thursday. He previously took official visits to Georgetown, LSU, Ohio State and UCF as well as an unofficially visit to Penn State.

A member of the Team Durant AAU program, Lamothe has had a solid spring season on the Nike EYBL circuit, playing perhaps his best basketball to-date during the most recent session in Louisville, Kentucky.

Lamothe went for 20 points, 5 boards, 4 assists and 2 steals in a win over Team Herro, following that up with a 16 points, 3 rebound, 5 assist performance in the following game versus Drive Nation back on May 28. He is currently averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals over 13 games so far during the current Nike EYBL season.

Lamothe is currently the No. 49-ranked player overall in the 2023 class by Rivals.