Maryland basketball lands commitment from Rivals150 forward

Maryland head coach Buzz Williams landed his third commitment in five days Tuesday morning, as Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy four-star forward Aleks Alston announced his pledge to the Terps via social media.

Alston chose the Terps over interest from NC State and UNLV after taking an official visit to College Park back on May 12.

Standing at 6-foot-10 and being of half-Serbian decent, Alston is nicknamed the 'Serbian Sniper' for his ability to make shots from beyond the arc.

Alston, the No. 68-ranked player overall in the 2025 class and No. 22-ranked small forward according to Rivals, was among the standouts at last summer's Pangos All-American Camp, according to On3’s Jamie Shaw:

Aleks Alston has excellent positional size with long arms. He is a scorer and at 6-foot-7, would prefer to face the basket and take jump shots. The lefty has a consistent release and smooth shooting touch. He also played aggressively in the passing lanes and finished in transition. He had a game of 22 and a game of 15 points showcasing his scoring prowess. Now he needs to continue to diversify his offensive game and continue to develop the handle. There is an upside here and he had a solidly productive camp.

Alston also competed on the Nike EYBL circuit with Mac Irvin Fire.

This past season as a senior at Kenwood Academy, Alston averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks per game, leading his team to their first ever city championship, earning first-team All-City honors from the Chicago Sun-Times.

Alston is the fourth incoming freshman to commit to Maryland for next season, joining McDonald's All-American Darius Adams, Spanish import Guillermo Del Pino and fellow Illinois wing Jaziah Harper.