Maryland basketball lands commitment from son of former star Steve Blake

Orlandon (Fla.) Olympia High 2025 guard Nicholas Blake, son of 13-year NBA veteran and national champion point guard Steve Blake, announced his commitment to the Terps Tuesday morning via social media.

Maryland basketball has landed a commitment from a high school senior with a last name that should be very familiar to Terp fans.

Blake, who's father was an assistant coach for his Olympia team this past season, averaged 10.6 points per game while shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc.

The elder Blake starred for the Terps from 1999-2003, becoming the team's starting point guard as a freshman and helping the Terps to back-to-back Final Fours and the 2002 national championship. He was named third-team All-ACC as a junior and first-team All-ACC as a senior. Blake was the first ACC player to compile 1,000 points, 800 assists, 400 rebounds and 200 steals and finished his career 5th in NCAA all-time career assists with 972. He was taken in the second round of the 2003 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards

With the addition of Blake, the Terps' roster is now at 15, with head coach Buzz Williams likely done adding players for next season.