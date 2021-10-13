Maryland basketball lands commitment from Swedish three-star wing

Maryland has landed a commitment from Swedish three-star small forward Bobi Klintman , he announced Wednesday via social media.

Klintman chose the Terps over other finalists Kansas, Loyola-Chicago, Rutgers, Texas A&M and Virginia.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound wing put out his top-6 list back in June. Of the six finalists, he took official visits to Maryland, Rutgers and Loyola-Chicago on consecutive weekends, beginning with his Maryland visit the weekend of Sept. 17.

His official visit to Maryland went extremely well according to sources, as Klintman quickly bonded with his future Terps teammates.

Head coach Mark Turgeon made Klintman a top priority throughout the recruiting process and made a recent trip to Kansas to watch him workout. Assistant Danny Manning was also recently in Kansas to watch Klintman, as well.

A top international prospect, Klintman attended Sweden’s RIG Mark Academy last year and just recent moved to the United States, where he will play his senior year of high school basketball at national powerhouse Bel Aire (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy.

Klintman had the option of turning professional next year, but had other ideas instead.

“I always loved college ball since I was young, and it has always been a dream to play college ball, so that is why I am choosing to play that instead of signing to play professionally,” Klintman told Rivals earlier this year.

Klintman brings a unique blend of size, athleticism, court vision and shooting ability that made him so coveted by a number of high major programs. He also comes from good blood lines as his father played basketball professionally in Europe.

“I would say that I’m a big guard," Klintman said. "My game is very versatile where I have a good three-point shot, I am pretty athletic and I’m a pretty good playmaker. I would say I play a little like [Atlanta Hawks small forward] DeAndre Hunter”



