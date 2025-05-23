Maryland basketball lands former Kansas guard Rakease Passmore

Maryland men's basketball landed its 12th commitment of the Buzz Williams era Friday afternoon, as former Kansas guard Rakease Passmore announced on social media that he will be transferring to play for the Terps.

A Florida native, Passmore was a four-star prospect and the 42nd ranked player in the 2024 class according to Rivals. He was also the 12th ranked shooting guard in the nation.

Passmore spent his final two high school seasons at Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy, where he averaged 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a senior.

Passmore played his AAU basketball on the Nike EYBL circuit, where he teamed with his best friend and current Alabama starting guard Labaron Philon. Together, they led Team Thad to the Nike Peach Jam in their final summer together, where Passmore averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game

The 6-foot-5, 185-pounder chose Kansas over offers from numerous Power 4 schools coming out of Combine Academy, including the likes of Auburn, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and more.

Passmore played sparingly this past season as a true freshman, appearing in just 23 games for the Jayhawks, averaging 0.7 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game while averaging just 5.0 minutes per contest.

Passmore joins a transfer class that includes former Kansas teammate David Coit, who committed to the Terps back in early April. Maryland's backcourt also includes a pair of freshmen in McDonald's All-American Darius Adams and Spanish lead guard Guillermo Del Pino as well as fellow transfers Coit, Myles Rice (Indiana), Andre Mills (Texas A&M) and Isaiah Watts (Washington State).