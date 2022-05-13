Maryland basketball lands Georgetown transfer Donald Carey

Carey, a DMV native who played at Upper Marlboro (Md.) Frederick Douglas High School, chose the Terps over Clemson of the ACC, committing to Maryland just days after unofficially visiting the College Park campus earlier in the week. He becomes the second PG County native to transfer into the program this offseason, joining former Charlotte point guard Jahmir Young.

Carey, who began his college career at Mount St. Mary's before following head coach Jamion Christian to Siena for a season, was a two-year starter for Georgetown and a team captain for Patrick Ewing this past season.

The addition of Carey gives the Terps an elite shooter both from distance and the charity stripe, as the 6-foot-5 graduate student shot 38.8 percent from beyond the arc while also shooting 91 percent from the free throw line which was good for second in the Big East last season. He shot an eye-opening 45 percent from beyond the arc for the Hoyas during the 2020-2021 season.

In all, Carey averaged 13.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 assits and 1.5 steals per game this past season for the Hoyas.

Carey becomes the third addition to the program since first-year Maryland head coach Kevin Willard took over, joining fellow grad transfer Young along with incoming freshman wing Noah Batchelor of IMG Academy.

With the addition of Carey, this offseason also marks the second straight that a former Hoya has joined the Terrapins program, following the addition of former Georgetown center Qudus Wahab last offseason.