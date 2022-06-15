Maryland basketball officially announces the addition of Patrick Emilien

Emilien, a Toronto, Ontario native who began his college career at Western Michigan, starred at St. Francis this past season, starting in all 27 games he played with the Terriers, averaging 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Two of Emilien's best performances last season came on the road versus Big Ten opponents, as he scored 18 points and added five rebounds in the Terriers' season-opener at Wisconsin. He followed that up with a 16-point, 6-rebound performance at Penn State a little over a week later. In all, the 6-foot-7 forward scored in double figures 19 times last season and recorded four double-doubles, including a 12-point, 12-rebound performance at St. John's.

“Patrick is an experienced athletic forward and we are excited to welcome him to Maryland,” Maryland head coach Kevin Willard said in a statement. “He can finish above the rim while also being a great mid-post and mid-range shooter. He really has the ability to stretch the floor, which will be a big advantage for us. Patrick brings great energy and will provide a veteran presence.”

“I can’t wait to get to College Park and be a Terp,” said Emilien. “Coach Willard and the staff have been great throughout the recruiting process and I can’t wait to make a difference with my ability and experience.”

Emilien is likely to see backup minutes in the front court, spelling Donta Scott and Julian Reese. With his addition, the Terps have filled all 13 of their allotted scholarships for next season. He is the fourth portal transfer to join the program this offseason, following the additions of point guard Jahmir Young (Charlotte), shooting guard Donald Carey (Georgetown) and backup guard Jahari Long (Seton Hall).