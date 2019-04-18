Maryland basketball picked up a late addition to it's 2019 recruiting class, with Philadelphia (Pa.) Roman Catholic three-star wing Hakim Hart announcing his commitment via Instagram.

Hart, who was originally committed to play for St. Joseph's and former head coach Phil Martelli, opened up his recruitment when Martelli was let go by the Philadelphia school.

Hart officially visited College Park over the weekend, choosing the Terps over a number of programs that had recently been showing interest, including Penn State and Temple.

The 6-foot-6, 165-pound wing averaged 20 points, 6.7 rebounds 4 assists and 1.8 steals per game in leading Roman Catholic to a second straight Philadelphia Catholic League title. Hart was named first team All-City as well as All-Catholic League and won the Markward Award, which is presented annually to the top player in Philadelphia.

Hart will reunite with former Philly Pride AAU teammate Donta Scott, who committed to Maryland last fall. The two most recently teamed up to lead Waterview Triple Threat to the Donofrio Classic championship game.



