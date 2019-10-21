The Terps will open the season as the No. 7-ranked team in the country according to the Associated Press preseason poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.

This year's team returns four of five starters and is coming off of an NCAA Tournament appearance in which they were just a possession away from reaching the Sweet Sixteen. They also bring in a top 20 recruiting class that features four four-star prospects and three members of this year's Rivals150.

It marks the second time Maryland men's basketball has opened the season in the AP top 10 under head coach Mark Turgeon. The 2015-2016 team was ranked No. 3 in the preseason AP poll. That team reached a ranking as high as No. 2 early in the season, finishing with a final AP ranking of No. 18 and a final record of 27-9 after falling to Kansas in the Sweet Sixteen.

Maryland is one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the preseason AP poll along with Michigan State (No. 1), Ohio State (No. 18) and Purdue (No. 23). The Terps will also face Big East favorite Seton Hall (No. 12) in New Jersey on Dec. 19.

The Terps open the season Nov. 1 inside Xfinity Center with an exhibition game versus Fayetteville State.