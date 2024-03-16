Less than 24 hours after Maryland basketball's season-ending loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament, sophomore guard Noah Batchelor announced via social media that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Batchelor was the first player to commit to head coach Kevin Willard after he took over the Maryland job back in April of 2022.

Batchelor, who was brought in to be a three-point specialist, never quite panned out for the Terps, going 20-68 (29.4%) from beyond the arc in his two seasons at Maryland.

In two seasons with the Terps, Batchelor played in 48 games with two starts, averaging 1.7 points and 0.7 rebounds per game.

It was a long, windy road to College Park for the Frederick, Maryland native.

Batchelor began his high school career at St. Maria Goretti Catholic High School in Hagerstown, Md. before transferring to Glenelg Country School in Ellicott City, Md. as a sophomore, where he averaged 13.5 points per game as colleges really started to take notice. Maryland assistant Greg Manning Jr. was among the college coaches who took an interest in Batchelor.



Batchelor would go on to spend the final two years of his high school career down in the Sunshine State at national powerhouse IMG Academy, initially committing to play for former NBA star Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers back in the summer of 2021. He would eventually decommit from Memphis and his long standing relationship with Manning paid off for the Terps, as he became the program's first high school commit under Willard.

With Batchelor set to move on, the Terps now have one additional scholarship to work with for next season that is expected to be used on a starting guard in the transfer portal.

The loss of Batchelor is likely to be just the start of the attrition for the Terps this offseason, as they are coming off a second season with a losing record in a three year span and are expected to add an infusion of talent through the transfer portal.

Maryland saw seven players transfer out of the program in 2014 following Mark Turgeon's third season in College Park and it isn't out of the realm of possibility they see similar attrition this offseason.