Maryland basketball signs Canadian center Swanton-Rodger

Maryland added some much needed depth to the frontcourt Thursday evening, as head coach Kevin Willard announced the signing of 6-foot-11, 22-pound Canadian center Caelum Swanton-Rodger out of Calgary, Alberta.

An incoming freshman, Swanton-Rodger played for Edge Prep High School in Calgary and ran with UPlay Canada on the club circuit.

Swanton-Rodger has been a member of the Canadian National Team, participating in the FIBA Americas U16 tournament in 2019. He participated in the 2022 BioSteel All-Canadian All-Star Game. He averaged 21.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game on the Marquee Hoops circuit. He was also named the MVP of the 2022 Genesis Classic.

“Caelum is a great addition for our incoming class,” Willard said in a statement. “He is a high-motor center who is extremely active around the rim and on the defensive end. He’s very effective in pick-and-roll situations because of his athleticism around the basket.”

"Maryland is a perfect fit for me and I am excited to become a Terp," said Swinton-Rodger. "Coach Willard and Coach Billmeier have been great during the recruiting process and I can't wait to be a part of the program they are building at Maryland. I'm going to put in the work to put on a show come game day."

Swanton-Rodger becomes the first Canadian men’s basketball player for the Terrapins since Toronto native Justin Jackson, who played with the Terps from 2016-18 before he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

With the addition of Swanton-Rodger, the Terps have 12 scholarship players on the roster with one more scholarship open for next season. That last opening is expected to be used on a frontcourt transfer player which should be announced soon.