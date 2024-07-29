The final non-conference game of the upcoming men's basketball season was officially announced Monday morning, as Maryland will face Syracuse on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Barclays Center in the 2024 Gotham Classic.

December's game will be the 10th all-time meeting between the two programs with Maryland holding a 5-4 advantage in the series. The last time they met was Nov. 27, 2017, a narrow 72-70 win for the Orange in Syracuse. New York native and current NBA guard Kevin Huerter had a game-high 23 points for the Terps in the loss. Three of the last four meetings between the two programs, dating back to 2004, have been decided by a single possession.

The. Terps are no strangers to playing at the Barclays Center, having faced Kentucky in the arena's first-ever college basketball game. They have played in Brooklyn a total of six times since the arena first opened in 2012, most recently versus a top-10 Tennessee team in Dec. of 2022.

The Terps' 2024-25 season will officially open on Monday, Nov. 4 against Manhattan at the XFINITY Center. Tip-off times and television assignments, as well as dates for Big Ten games, will be announced at a later time.