Maryland officially unveiled new men's and women's basketball uniforms for the upcoming 2023-24 season on Thursday.

The biggest changes to the uniforms are the arching of the Maryland word mark on the front chest of the jersey as well as the new placement of the Under Armour logo at the middle of the neckline.

According to the release, the new placement of the Under Armour logo "will allow Maryland to utilize other special patches on the uniform such as the GRaduate patch which was recently announced."

The white and red uniforms will also incorporate newly designed shorts with contrasting stripes that run down the side and an M bar logo on the front, lefthand side of the short.

These new versions of the uniforms are slated to go on sale in late October. The men's basketball team is set to open the 2023-2024 season at home on Nov. 7 versus Mount St. Mary's, while the women's team is set to open the season by hosting Harvard on Nov. 6.