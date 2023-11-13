With a bowl bid no longer in doubt, TSR takes a look at where the Terps are projected to go bowling as they look to win a bowl game for a third consecutive season for the first time in program history.

“To be able to be able to continue our season, our players were excited," Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said following Saturday’s win over the Huskers.

With Maryland's 13-10 walk-off win at Nebraska, the Terps moved to 6-4 to become bowl eligible for a third straight season. It is the first time the Terps have been bowl eligible for three straight seasons since 2006-2008 under Ralph Friedgen.

USA TODAY: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs. Iowa State (Played Dec. 26 in Dallas, Texas)

Maryland fans should certainly have fond memories of playing in Texas. All you have to do is go back to 2017 when the Terps beat the Texas Longhorns in Austin, 51-41. It was the first of back-to-back wins over the Longhorns in consecutive seasons. The Terps and Iowa State have never met on the gridiron.

CBS Sports: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. West Virginia (Played Dec. 26 in Phoenix, Ariz.)

Always fun to see a border rival as a potential bowl opponent. Especially when it is one that Terp fans have such fond bowl memories against. Who can forget the 2004 Gator Bowl where current Maryland football radio analyst Steve Suter had a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown as the Terps dismantled the Mountaineers, 41-7.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: Reliaquest Bowl vs. Auburn (played Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla.)

Maryland football fans would likely be salivating at the chance to play a big-time SEC opponent in sunny Florida. Perhaps the game could be dubbed the Under Armour Bowl?

ESPN's Mark Schlabach: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. West Virginia (Played Dec. 29 in Memphis, Tenn.)

Another prediction for the Terps to take on border rival West Virginia, only this time in Memphis.

Sporting News: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs. Iowa State

See above.

Action Network's Brett McMurphy: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arizona (Played Dec. 23 in Las Vegas, Nev.)

Who doesn't love an excuse to take a trip to Sin City? Especially in December? This matchup might be more compelling on the hardwood, but it is always a great opportunity anytime you have a chance to beat another P5 program in front of a national audience.

The Athletic: Birmingham Bowl vs. Wake Forest (Played Dec. 23 in Birmingham, Ala.)

Could the Terps go down Memory Lane for a second straight season with a former ACC foe? The Demon Deacons were one of college football's darlings in 2021 and won eight games last season but are yet to become bowl eligible this year. Wake Forest won the last meeting between the two schools in 2013, Maryland's final season in the ACC.

CollegeFootballNews.com: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs. Tennessee (Nashville, Tenn.)

There aren't many hotter travel destinations these days than NashVegas. Couple what would already be a fun trip with a chance to see the Terps play historic SEC power Tennessee and this is one matchup likely to get fans excited. And of course who can forget the last time these two teams played? Ralph Friedgen led the Terps to one of their most dominant bowl performances in school history, beating the Volunteers 30-3 in the 2002 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.