It wasn't pretty, but Mike Locksley's team found a way to pull out the road win at Nebraska in walk-off fashion, as kicker Jack Howes hit the game-winning field goal as time expired to give the Terps the 13-10 victory.

Afterwards, Locksley broke down his team's win over the Huskers, as the Terps are now bowl eligible for a third straight season. See what he had to say in the video player below.

