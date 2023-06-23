TerrapinSportsReport

COLLEGE PARK, MD – The construction of the new Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center is officially underway as the University of Maryland held its groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday morning. The event was highlighted by men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard and women’s basketball head coach Brenda Frese taking the honors of breaking ground for the new state-of-the-art facility.

Construction of the facility is expected to be complete prior to the Fall 2025 semester.

“Today is a transformational day for Maryland Athletics and specifically Maryland men’s and women’s basketball,” said Evans. “We thank Barry Gossett for his commitment and continued support of our Terrapins. Additionally, the support of several other individuals must be noted for their steadfast commitment to our success: Brooke Butler-Wagner, Billy Greenblatt, and Harvey and Ellen Sanders. We have storied basketball programs at the University of Maryland and this facility will be a catalyst for future success representing the best possible environment for our student-athletes to succeed academically, athletically, and socially.”

The 44,000 square foot facility will be located adjacent to the XFINITY Center creating a new landmark on the northern edge of the Maryland campus. It will feature a dedicated practice court for the teams, a centrally located strength and conditioning facility, expanded locker rooms with cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art athletic training areas with hydrotherapy, dedicated space for film study and game-planning as well as large lounge areas and office space for both coaching staffs.

“What a special day this is in the history of Maryland basketball. We cannot thank Barry Gossett enough for his support of all of our programs for so many years,” said Frese. “We have had so many donors and supporters step up to help this dream come true. We are forever grateful for your generosity in support of our programs. This facility will help us continue to attract the best-of-the-best – the best students, the best athletes, and the best people.”

It will also benefit other sport programs at Maryland allowing upgraded locker rooms, sports medicine areas, and coaching spaces within XFINITY Center as well as the expansion of programming space. Additionally, the XFINITY Center itself will now be available to accommodate more special events providing invaluable benefit to the entire campus community.

“First and foremost, I have to recognize and thank Mr. Gossett for his vision and support of Maryland athletics and Maryland basketball as well as President Pines and our Athletics Director Damon Evans,” said Willard. “Their expectations for Maryland basketball are high, but so is their understanding and unwavering support for what it takes to be successful. This facility will ensure that both the men’s and the women’s teams have the tools necessary to compete for championships and to continue our history as top national programs.”

The project is being led by Clark Construction with world-renowned Gensler serving as the design consultant. The Barry P. Gossett Basketball Performance Center is one of several key facility projects which have begun or are slated to begin for the improvement of Maryland Athletics.

Nearing completion is the new Field Hockey and Women’s Lacrosse Complex which will officially open prior to Fall 2023. Upcoming projects include the Stanley Bobb Baseball Development Center, the Softball Player Development Center, the Golf Development Center, a Track and Field Stadium, a Soccer Stadium, and renovations to Gossett Hall. The most recent completed project was the creation of the Jones-Hill House creating a new state-of-the art facility for Maryland football.