TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland can't keep pace with Indiana late as Terps fall to Hoosiers, 63-55

Following the sophomore big man’s lead in the post, Indiana outscored Maryland 36-24 in the paint and outrebounded the Terps by 10 on Monday night. But the visiting team did lead for the majority of the game and it required a strong second half push by the Hoosiers to pull off the victory.

Maryland entered the locker room at halftime leading by five, holding Indiana scoreless from beyond the arc in the first half. Turgeon’s team even led by as much as 10 in the second half, but the Hoosiers didn’t need threes to take care of business and used its dominance in the paint to outscore the Terps by 14 after halftime and complete the comeback.

“We were really good in the first half. We played really well for the first four minutes, especially defensively. I thought we were terrific on defense. We were flying around. We were doing some really good things defensively,” Turgeon said. “Second half we weren’t quite as quick in our movement, their ball movement was better, and it really just came down to the rebounding. We just got our tails kicked on the boards…That was the difference. That and us not being able to make an open shot tonight. So give them credit.”

Maryland didn’t struggle on the boards nearly as much in the first half, grabbing 19 rebounds to Indiana’s 20. But Jackson-Davis and junior forward Race Thompson took over in the second half and contributed heavily to the Hoosiers’ 14 second-chance points.

“We weren’t physical enough down low in the second half,” Terps junior wing Aaron Wiggins said. “I think we did a really good job in the first half just keeping them off the boards, limiting their second chance points. But in the second half they were getting offensive rebounds and scoring off of them...We just have to be a little more physical and tougher in the closing minutes. They fed off their big’s energy and their guards started to hit jumpshots and everything just started going for them in the second half and we weren’t tough enough to fight back.”

Wiggins led the Terps in scoring with a career-high 22 points and picked up his first double-double of the season with 10 rebounds. But after the game he indicated that he’d be willing to trade those stats for a win.

“It was a decent performance tonight but as a team I’m not worried about the way I played,” Wiggins said. “I want to win and we came up short. We didn’t get the outcome we wanted and we have to be better because the way we’re playing right now isn’t getting it done.”

Wiggins didn’t get much help in the scoring department Monday night. Sophomore wing Hakim Hart, who started in place of an injured Darryl Morsell, was Maryland’s second-highest scorer with 10 points against the Hoosiers.

Terps junior point guard Eric Ayala scored nine points on Monday night, but he was an inefficient 1-for-7 from three. Sophomore forward Donta Scott, who has been on fire for Maryland recently, was only able to net seven points against Indiana, but the Philly native did rip down a team-high 12 rebounds for the Terps.

Turgeon attributed Maryland’s ugly offensive performance in which it shot 38% as a team to poor ball movement and said that will likely be a work in progress all season long for the Terps.

“Our offense let us down tonight,” Turgeon said. “We didn’t move the ball as quickly as we needed to, we missed a lot of open shots on inside-out. And we’re just not passing the ball quick enough. We’re holding it one second too long and missing some opportunities. It’s an everyday fight with me with this team. But we just have to continue to fight. A lot of basketball left.”