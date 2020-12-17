TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland cancels Saturday’s football game against Michigan State

Maryland has canceled Saturday’s scheduled football game against Michigan State, the school announced Thursday afternoon.

“This has been a season of promise and of adversity,” Head Coach Michael Locksley said in a statement. “Our team has demonstrated a tremendous work ethic, resolve and displayed Maryland pride throughout this unique season. We have battled two opponents each week, the team we matched up with on the field and COVID. Together, we experienced tremendous highs and we are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to test ourselves on the field against Michigan State.”

Per Big Ten Conference protocols, all football student-athletes and football staff continue to undergo daily antigen testing. Between December 10-16, 15 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in a Big Ten test positivity rate of 2.4%. Antigen tests conducted this morning resulted in three more presumptive positives (confirmatory PCR tests are pending). There were six positive cases among staff over that same time period, resulting in a population positivity rate of 12.4%. All positive individuals are now in designated isolation spaces, per health protocols.

The game, which was to be played as part of Big Ten Champions Week, was the second scheduled contest this season between the Terps and Spartans. The first game, originally scheduled for Nov. 21, was also cancelled due to a COVID outbreak among the Maryland team.

The decision to cancel the game was made under the guidance and advice from university medical staff. The game will not be rescheduled and all team training activities have been paused.















