TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland cancels second straight football game due to COVID outbreak

Maryland football's upcoming Nov. 21 home game versus Michigan State has been cancelled, the school announced on Thursday morning.

After having eight football players test positive ahead of the since-cancelled Ohio State game, Maryland had 15 additional players and seven coaches test positive for COVID-19 over the past seven days. Among those who tested positive was head coach Michael Locksley, who is isolating at home.

“I am gutted for our team and for our fans,” Locksley said in a statement. “This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we’ve seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together. As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana will begin immediately.”

The Terps last game was Nov. 7, when Maryland defeated Penn State in Happy Valley, 35-17, for just their third win in series history.

Following the Penn State win, Maryland had eight players test positive for COVID-19 and the athletic department, under the guidance and advice from university medical staff, made the call to cancel the Ohio State game.

The team quarantined at The Hotel, just off of Maryland's campus, from Wednesday of last week until Sunday. The school announced the team would not practice on Monday and while it appeared the team had practice times set on Tuesday and Wednesday, no practice occurred on either day.

Per Big Ten Conference protocols, all football student-athletes and football staff continue to undergo daily antigen testing. Beginning November 12, Maryland Athletics also conducted additional daily PCR testing. All positive individuals are now in designated isolation spaces, per health protocols.

The Michigan State game will not be rescheduled or made up at a later time.



