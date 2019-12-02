Maryland continues their climb up the AP poll, coming in at No. 3 in the latest rankings which were released Monday.

The Terps moved up two spots after going 3-0 last week with wins over Temple, Harvard and Marquette to win the Orlando Invitational title.

A Michigan State loss to Virginia Tech in the opening round of the Maui Invitational last Monday, coupled with a historic home loss by Duke to Stephen F. Austin in overtime last Tuesday, paved the way for the Terps to jump into the top three.

Maryland is joined by previously unranked Michigan (No. 4), Ohio State (No. 6) and Michigan State (No. 14) of the Big Ten in this week's AP poll.

Next up, the Terps will host Notre Dame on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, followed by their Big Ten opener Saturday at home versus Illinois.

