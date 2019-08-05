COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The Maryland football team held their second open practice of fall camp August 5, the first practice of the season in which the team donned pads.

With the three players no longer on the team it opens up three scholarships for future use.

“All three of those guys were great Terps, great student athletes and have done things the right way,” Locksley said. “With the two, Chris and Cam, our goal will be to keep them involved with our program in some capacity as student assistant coaches and Nnamdi, obviously working toward his masters and will continue to finish that through the fall.”

According to Locksley, Spence and Jones will remain with the program as student assistants, while Egbuaba will no longer be part of the program but remain a student at the university as he finishes his graduate degree through the fall.

Locksley began his media availability August 5 by announcing that redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Cam Spence, senior wide receiver Chris Jones and sixth-year senior linebacker Nnamdi Egbuaba would no longer be members of the team due to injuries.

Despite still being listed as a defensive back on the Terps’ official roster online, Rayshad Lewis was taking reps August 5 with the wide receiver group.

Lewis originally came to Maryland as a heralded wide receiver from Utah State where he caught 40 balls for 476 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns as a true freshman, but was switched to defensive back by the previous Maryland staff, where he played for the Terps last season.

Lewis stood out at moments on Monday with media looking on. First, holding his own during an Oklahoma drill. Lewis also looked very comfortable catching the ball throughout various other drills.

At 5-foot-10, it would only seem natural that Lewis will likely compete for snaps in the slot. But according to Locksley, the top three wide receivers will see the field once the season starts, regardless of where they might have played in the past.

“Rayshad has been a receiver since probably halfway through spring ball,” said Locksley. “I know he came here as a receiver and last year was moved to defense out of necessity. He’s a guy that has slot characteristics you like, some of that short-area quickness and plays fast and has really good ball skills.

“Him being able to play some receiver for us--and for us, we try to teach the whole concept. Our goal is to move and put the best receivers where the ball is going to be. So from a formation standpoint, we don’t pigeonhole everybody as a slot or an ‘X’ or a ‘Z.’ We teach the concept, and we have the ability with the flexibility of what we do to put our best guys, the playmakers, where we think the ball is going to go by formation. Rayshad has been a guy that shows us the ability to win versus man coverage because of his quickness. He has really good ball skills, he’s a really smart football player, so just like the rest of the positions, we are going to evaluate that receiver position and try to find the best three and put them where we need to."





