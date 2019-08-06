COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland held it's third fall camp practice open to media August 6.

Subscribers, click on the link below to read the latest news, notes and observations from the Terps' fall camp, including some big potential news with regards to Locksley's coaching staff and another potentially significant injury on offense.

SUBSCRIBERS CLICK HERE TO READ TUESDAY'S FALL CAMP NOTEBOOK

Not a subscriber? Sign up now and get 25% off an annual subscription AND get $75 in FREE Adidas gear!

