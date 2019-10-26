Maryland (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) shuffled through three different quarterbacks Oct. 26 in its third consecutive loss, as No. 17 Minnesota (8-0, 5-0) defeated the Terps 52-10 in Minneapolis.

Redshirt junior Tyrrell Pigrome got his third straight start under center for the Terps and threw an interception on his second pass of the game. Pigrome’s throw was intended for wide receiver Dontay Demus but was tipped into the air by the sophomore wideout and into the hands of Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. Pigrome was sacked by an unblocked linebacker on 3rd-and-6 on Maryland’s next offensive series and did not return for the next drive.

Grad-transfer Josh Jackson played one drive that resulted in a three-and-out before Pigrome re-entered the game. However, Pigrome would only last three more series and throw another interception before going down with a knee injury.

Pigrome would not return to the game and was replaced by sophomore Tyler DeSue as Jackson served as the backup.

Despite playing from behind the entire time, DeSue was only able to muster up 88 passing yards while completing 4-of-12 attempts. Most of those yards coming on a 59-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, who connected with DeSue on a wheel route for Maryland’s lone touchdown.

The game was dominated by the Golden Gophers on both sides of the ball.

Minnesota outgained Maryland in total yards 498-210 and was an efficient 7-for-11 on third down as well as a perfect 2-for-2 on fourth down. Conversely, Maryland’s finished just 2-for-11 on third-down conversions.

Maryland’s biggest problem on defense came against stopping the run. The Golden Gophers rushed 321 yards on 54 carries (5.9 ypc) and four touchdowns, led by senior running back Rodney Smith, who had 103 rushing yards and a score.

Redshirt junior wide receiver and Minnesota’s ‘Wild Gopher’ quarterback Seth Green led all rushers with two touchdowns while picking up 34 yards on the ground on six carries.

Maryland’s defense was torched on Saturday, but senior cornerback Marcus Lewis did provide the Terps’ biggest play of the first half by intercepting Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and returning the pick 40 yards to midfield.

Despite the blunder, Morgan still finished with a decent game against Maryland’s reeling secondary. The sophomore completed 12-for-21 passes for 138 yards, including a touchdown to Rashod Bateman and another to Tyler Johnson.

Junior running back Javon Leake got the start at running back for the Terps despite Anthony McFarland’s return from injury, but Leake was out-touched by McFarland 13-7. However, Leake was Maryland’s leading rusher with 44 rushing yards.

It was a road trip to forget for the Terps, who will return home to host No. 19 Michigan next for Maryland Homecoming next Saturday.