Maryland falls to Michigan State, 77-67

EAST LANSING, MI – Maryland dropped their regular-season finale at Michigan State on Sunday, 77-67, inside the Breslin Center.

The Terps (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) will head to the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 10 seed and will rematch with the No. 7 seed Spartans (20-11, 11-9) on Thursday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Eric Ayala led Maryland with 19 points and six rebounds. Ayala tied his career-high for three-pointers in a game, making 5-of-12, including 5-of-8 in the second half comeback.

Fatts Russell scored 16 points and dished out four assists. Donta Scott tallied 13 points and five rebounds.

Down by as many as 22 points late in the first half, the Terps cut the deficit to 10 points early in the second half at 46-36, thanks to a 12-0 run bridging the halves. Michigan State regained control with a 10-0 run to go up 56-36.

Then Maryland ripped off a 19-2 run to cut the deficit to just three points (61-58) with 7:14 left, but Michigan State took control with the next seven points.