TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland falls to No. 4 Ohio State, 73-65

“They’re a great team,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said of the Buckeyes. “I think they’ve won nine of ten or ten out of eleven, and I see why. They’re just really, really deep, really talented, a lot of good pieces. They’re a very confident team.”

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The offensive struggles continued for Maryland (10-10, 4-9 Big Ten) Feb. 8, as the Terps dropped their fifth home game of the season in a 73-65 loss to No. 4 Ohio State (16-5, 10-4).

Turgeon’s team shot just 40% from the floor and was 5-for-19 from three on Monday night against the Buckeyes. The Terps scored just one field goal between the six-minute mark of the first half and the 13-minute mark of the second half, a span of 13 minutes of game time that resulted in Maryland seeing itself go from up six to down 14.

“We couldn’t make a shot to start the second half,” Turgeon said. “We go through those lulls, that’s just who we are and we have to keep guarding and we didn’t guard during that stretch the way we needed to guard. We didn’t run back every time.”

Much of the damage during Ohio State’s mid-game run was from junior guards Duane Washington Jr. and Justin Ahrens, who finished with 18 and 11 points, respectively, against the Terps.

“We made mistakes in the first half defensively,” Turgeon said. “The second key of the game was don’t give [Washington] and [Ahrens] looks, and we gave them a lot of open looks in the first half there. When you’re trying to get it right, you can’t make mistakes like that against really good teams. And we did and they made us pay. They made every one of them. So give them credit. They’re a good team.”

Buckeyes’ senior forward Kyle Young also had himself a game to remember by matching his career-high with 18 points on Monday night.

Maryland aided Ohio State’s efforts by turning the ball over 12 times, half of which led to easy buckets in transition for the Buckeyes, who had 10 fast-break points.

“Those turnovers were costly. And when we had turnovers they were able to score off of them,” Terps junior guard Aaron Wiggins said.

Wiggins scored a game-high 17 points for the Terps to go along with six assists and five rebounds. He was joined by junior guard Eric Ayala (13 points) and sophomore forward Donta Scott (11) as Maryland’s only double-digit scorers against Ohio State.

One bright spot for Maryland in its eight-point loss to the Buckeyes was that the Terps won the rebounding battle a game after getting beat badly on the boards at Penn State. The Terps finished Monday night with a plus-two rebound margin, which Turgeon used to look on the bright side after another tough loss at home.

“We’ve been getting outrebounded and we did a great job on the boards tonight,” Turgeon said.

But Maryland is still a reeling team with a .500 record that has lost four of its last six games. Turgeon knows he can’t solve all of his team’s problems overnight, but he’ll have nearly a week before the Terps’ next game against Minnesota to get some things sorted out.

“How do you fix it? You just keep plugging away. Keep plugging,” Turgeon said. “I hate losing. We all do. It’s no fun. It’s keeping the guys confident and trying to get better and not hanging our heads and keeping our body language the way we want it. That’s really key — winner’s body language. And I think that will help us fix it moving forward. But we have a few days now. A couple of guys are banged up. Let them get healthy and practice. And we have another home game on Sunday and we’re looking forward to it.”