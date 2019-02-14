Now that National Signing Day has come and gone for the 2019 recruiting class, Maryland head coach Mike Locksley and his staff will turn much of their attention to getting off on the right foot for 2020.

Offensive line is sure to be one of the Terps’ biggest recruiting needs next year and Locksley has already targeted several blockers that he has extended offers to, including St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) offensive tackle Jahmari Sylvester, who picked up a verbal from Maryland Jan. 22.