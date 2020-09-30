Maryland first Power Five offer for Canadian import QB Miguel Camboia
Maryland will look to restock the cupboard at quarterback in 2022, and one of the Terps’ most recent targets at the position is Mobile (Ala.) Christian passer Miguel Camboia, who picked up his first Power Five offer from Maryland Sept. 9.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news