TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland first to offer 2022 Delaware OL

{{ timeAgo('2020-06-26 14:55:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Maryland first to offer 2022 Delaware OL

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

As a member of the Big Ten, Maryland is always trying to get bigger in the trenches. Recently offered Dover (Del.) Salesianum School 2022 offensive tackle Joseph Simmons would help the Terps in achieving that goal.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound blocker picked up an offer from Maryland June 9. It was his first offer and the Delaware native was thrilled to receive the news.

