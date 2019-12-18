In the biggest recruiting news in quite some time for Maryland, Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett flipped his original commitment from LSU, where he had been pledged since April, and decided on National Signing Day Dec. 18 to sign with the Terps and stay home to play at the next level.

After first making his announcement via an Instagram post, the 6-foot, 195-pound blue-chip wideout tweeted out, “Staying at the crib with it #Signed,” signifying his switch from the Tigers to the Terps.