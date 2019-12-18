Maryland flips local five-star WR Rakim Jarrett
In the biggest recruiting news in quite some time for Maryland, Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett flipped his original commitment from LSU, where he had been pledged since April, and decided on National Signing Day Dec. 18 to sign with the Terps and stay home to play at the next level.
After first making his announcement via an Instagram post, the 6-foot, 195-pound blue-chip wideout tweeted out, “Staying at the crib with it #Signed,” signifying his switch from the Tigers to the Terps.
Staying at the crib with it #Signed pic.twitter.com/j2BMSLbYtn— Rak (@RakimJarrett) December 18, 2019
Jarrett took an official visit to College Park Dec. 6-8, where he saw Maryland’s basketball team win a one-point thriller in its Big Ten opener over Illinois. He also took officials to LSU, Alabama, and Tennessee.
The local five-star is the No. 1-ranked recruit out of D.C. and is ranked No. 2 in the country at his position according to Rivals. A top-25 prospect nationally, Jarrett will join a group of talented receivers in Maryland’s 2020 class. Of the wideouts committed to the Terps, head coach Mike Locksley and his staff have already received signed letters of intent from Deerfield Beach (Fla.) three-star Deajaun McDougle and Princeton (N.J.) Hun School three-star Nick DeGennaro.
Jarrett is Maryland’s first five-star signee since Damian Prince in 2014. With Jarrett on board, the Terps’ 2020 class jumps to No. 26 in the nation and sixth in the Big Ten.