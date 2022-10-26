TerrapinSportsReport

Maryland will play its first three games of the season inside SECU Stadium, marking the first time since 2015 that the Terps will open a season with three consecutive games in College Park.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The 2023 University of Maryland football schedule has been finalized, the Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday. The Terrapins schedule includes seven home games, highlighted by matchups with Virginia, Penn State and Michigan.

Maryland will begin its 2023 campaign against head coach Mike Locksley's alma mater, Towson, on September 2, before taking on Charlotte on September 9. The Terps will conclude non-conference play on September 16 when they welcome former ACC border rival Virginia to SECU Stadium.

Maryland will begin Big Ten play on the road at Michigan State on September 23 before wrapping up the month with a home match-up against Indiana on September 30.

The Terps will travel to Ohio State on October 7 before returning home to take on Illinois on October 14. After a bye week, Maryland will travel to Northwestern on October 28.

The Terps will begin November with a home game against border rival Penn State on November 4 before traveling to Nebraska on November 11. Maryland will host Michigan for its home finale on November 18 and then wrap-up the regular season at Rutgers on November 25.

Game times and broadcast info will be announced at a later date.

Note: The Big Ten Conference can still select games to be moved to Fridays or other special dates in the near future. Plans regarding the format of future Big Ten football schedules for 2024 and beyond will be announced at a later date.