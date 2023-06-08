With UCLA and USC set to join the Big Ten in 2024, the league announced a new Flex Protect Plus scheduling system for the league's 16 teams, doing away with the current East-West division format as the league also moves to a nine-game slate.

The league also announced Maryland-Rutgers as one of 11 protected rivalries in the Big Ten. The other annual protected matchups are Illinois-Northwestern, Illinois-Purdue, Indiana-Purdue, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Iowa-Wisconsin, Michigan-Michigan State, Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, and UCLA-USC.

Along with the annual protected rivalry with Rutgers, the Terps are set to also play Indiana and Michigan in both 2024 and 2025.

Maryland will host Big Ten newcomer USC in 2024, along with Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin. Maryland will play at Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan that year.

The Terps will make their first trip to Los Angeles to play a league opponent in 2025, when they are set to face UCLA in the historic Rose Bowl. They will also play at Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State and Rutgers. The Terps are set to host Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State in 2025.

With divisions eliminated, the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game will be played by the top two teams in the overall league standings.

The 2024 season will also mark the first time the Terps will not have border rival Penn State on the schedule since joining the league in 2014. The schools have met 46 times dating back to 1917. And while Penn State has a commanding 42-3-1 lead in the series, the Terps have won two of the past nine meetings since joining the Big Ten.

The game dates and broadcast information for the 2024 football schedule will be announced later this year.