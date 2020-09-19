TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland football 8+1 schedule released

With the Big Ten announcing Sept. 16 that it would play a shortened 2020 fall football schedule, the next step was to announce each team's opponents.

The league released each team's schedule Saturday morning on national television during the FOX Big Noon Kickoff show.

Maryland will play eight scheduled opponents, four at home and four on the road, before playing a ninth game Dec. 19 during championship weekend in which they will face a corresponding team from the West division based on each team's standings.

The 2020 season kicks off Oct. 24 with the Terps' first-ever trip to Evenston, Ill. where they will play at Northwestern.

Maryland will play their home opener the following week on Halloween when they host AP preseason No. 19-ranked Minnesota.

The Terps will then play back-to-back games versus AP preseason top 10 opponents when they travel to preseason No. 7-ranked Penn State on Nov. 7 followed by a home meeting with preseason No. 2-ranked Ohio State Nov. 14.

Maryland will host Michigan State on Nov. 21 before back-to-back road games at Indiana on Nov. 28 and at AP preseason No. 16-ranked Michigan on Dec. 5.

The Terps will close out their home slate with Rutgers on Dec. 12.

Maryland will play a ninth game on Dec. 19 during Big Ten Champions Week - East vs West, which will pit the Terps against a cross-divisional opponent. Details surrounding Big Ten Champions Week will be announced at a later time

All broadcast information and kickoff times will be released at a later date.

Full schedule below:

2020 Maryland Football Schedule

Oct. 24 at Northwestern

Oct. 31 MINNESOTA

Nov. 7 at Penn State

Nov. 14 OHIO STATE

Nov. 21 MICHIGAN STATE

Nov. 28 at Indiana

Dec. 5 at Michigan

Dec. 12 RUTGERS

Dec. 19 vs. TBA