TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland football busy on the recruiting trail Sept. 1

As the clock struck midnight Sept. 1, it marked the first time college coaches were able to reach out to 2022 prospects. Maryland wasted little time reaching out to top local prospects, as well as handing out new offers to some of the top prospects from across the country. Below is a look at some of the top local prospects the staff reached out to as well as the five new offers which hailed from Texas, Louisiana and as far away as California.

TERPS REACH OUT TO TOP LOCALS

With the 2021 class mostly wrapped up, the Maryland football staff has now begun to focus on 2022. They are off to a good start, with Rivals250 athlete Amari Clark as head coach Michael Locksley looks to land another top 25 class. With no quarterbacks currently committed in the 2021 class, finding a signal caller in 2022 is imperative. The Terps wasted little time reaching out to two of the top local QBs in the DMV.

Skinny: Sauray is arguably the top QB in the Baltimore-Washington region, having led Wise to an undefeated record and a 4A state title last season. He is the type of dual-threat signal caller that could thrive in Locksley's offense. Other early offers include Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Skinny: Griffith has the size and arm strength college coaches look for. He also happened to be the starting quarterback for the nationally ranked St. Frances Panthers as a sophomore. Early offers include Kentucky, LSU, Michigan and Tennessee. The Terps are yet to offer but he is squarely on Maryland's radar, as they were among the first schools to reach out Sept. 1.

Maryland reached out to a number of other top locals, including those listed below.

Skinny: Maryland was one of the first schools to offer Kikwata over the summer back in June. He blew up over that time, earning offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee and more. He's the type of electric playmaker Locksley has had success with in the past.

Skinny: The Terps have had much success recruiting DeMatha in recent years and Winston is the latest in a long line of highly recruited playmakers. Maryland is joined by Boston College, Michigan State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and more as schools that have already offered. Winston is versatile, with the ability to play WR, RB, as well as play DB on the other side of the ball.

Skinny: Maryland made a concerted effort to bring in some top-shelf talent at tight end in 2021 and they will look to continue to add talent in 2022. Kurisky has ideal size and soft hands for a TE at the next level and playing with future Oklahoma Sooner Caleb Williams has already garnered double-digit offers, including Maryland. Boston College, Miami, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt just some of the other offers.

PAIR OF OFFERS OUT IN TEXAS

All you have to do is go back to Labor Day weekend 2018 to find the last time Maryland defeated the Texas Longhorns in football. In fact, the Terps won two straight over the Longhorns in back-to-back seasons. With those wins still fairly fresh in some people's minds, the Terps decided to offer a pair of prospects from the Lone Star State Sept. 1.

Skinny: A Rivals100 prospect out of Katy, Texas, Sylla is a terror rushing the quarterback. He accounted for 25 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks as a sophomore. Maryland was one of five schools to offer Sylla Sept. 1, including Florida, Georgia Tech, Kansas and UNLV.

Skinny: Maryland joined over 30 other programs Sept. 1 in offering Green, the No. 2-ranked tight end in the country by Rivals. Maryland tight ends coach Mike Miller is going up against the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and a slew of other big-time programs. He had 34 catches for 615 yards and five touchdowns last season as a sophomore.

OTHER OFFERS

Skinny: Locksley built some solid relationships in Louisiana during his time at Alabama. This was evident when Maryland landed current redshirt freshman quarterback Lance LeGendre. The Terps head man is looking to dip into the Bayou State once again with Rivals100 athlete Kendrick Law. Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU and Notre Dame among the other offers for Law.

Skinny: Another Rivals250 prospect, Bah hails from Memphis, Tenn. One of the Terps' biggest needs in the 2022 cycle will be offensive linemen and at 6-foot-6, 316 pounds, Bah has the frame to play tackle in the Big Ten one day. Maryland recently hosted 2021 three-star OL Jason Amsler from just outside Nashville.