COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Filling in and making starts for their injured teammates, Terps redshirt junior quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome and junior running back Javon Leake were both having career games against Indiana (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) Oct. 19, but they each had critical turnovers in the fourth quarter that led to a 34-28 loss at home for Maryland (3-4, 1-3).

With redshirt sophomore running back Anthony McFarland sidelined with a high ankle sprain, Leake made the most of his opportunity to start and carry the load by rushing for a career-high 158 yards against the Hoosiers on Saturday, but a costly fumble late in the fourth quarter by the junior tailback thwarted one of the Terps’ last chances to tie or take the lead.



Even after Leake’s fumble, the Terps defense held strong in its own red zone and forced the Hoosiers to kick a 34-yard field goal that extended their lead to six points. With one final chance to steal the game, Maryland’s offense went 33 yards on nine plays before Pigrome threw a game-sealing interception to Indiana defensive back Taylor Reese.

“We didn’t make the plays when we had opportunities to,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said after the game. “We had two drives there at the end to win the ball game and we didn’t get it done. We ended those two drives with turnovers. Good teams don’t beat themselves and we continue to do it. I’ve got to get us fixed.”

Despite the fumble, Leake still had a solid day on the ground, adding two rushing touchdowns to his totals, including a 60-yarder in the second quarter.

“It’s good to have a guy like [Leake] when you lose an Anthony McFarland,” Locksley said.

In what eventually became a battle between two backup quarterbacks after Hoosiers starter Michael Penix Jr. left the game with an undisclosed injury early in the second quarter, Pigrome turned in one of his best performances throwing the ball as a Terp.

Pigrome was 17-for-26 passing for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and no turnovers before his late interception that ended the game. His day was highlighted by impressive touchdown passes to wide receiver Dontay Demus and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, as well as a 52-yard strike to tight end Tyler Mabry that set up a 1-yard touchdown for Leake on the next play.

“I can’t fault [Pigrome] for the competitor that he is. Obviously, quarterbacks have to be able to win games throwing the football when needed, and right now, we have to get him coached to the point where he can go out and function and give us a chance in the throwing game. There’s no doubt the kid is a competitor; he’ll leave it out on the field for his teammates. But quarterbacks will be judged by how they take care of the football, how they score points and winning on third down in obvious passing situations.”

Indiana’s 11 penalties for 105 yards helped keep Maryland in the game, as did a first-half interception in the red zone by Terps safety Antoine Brooks Jr., who leads Maryland in tackles and finished with seven on Saturday night, including two for a loss.

“The thing with [Brooks], he always flys around. Much like most of these guys, he’s going to compete, and that’s what I love about [Brooks]. He’ll leave it out on the field. He’ll give us 110 percent every chance he gets and he’s a really good leader for us.”

Brooks’ interception extended the Terps’ streak of consecutive games where they've forced at least one turnover to 19 games, the third-longest such streak in the country.

Terps sophomore linebacker Chance Campbell finished with a career-high 10 tackles, including one for a loss to add to two pass breakups.

“We moved Chance into the starting position; he was actually a game captain,” Locksley said. “When we have opportunities where guys aren’t producing and playing the game the way we want it to be played, we’re always going to try to create competition. And so we did that at the inside linebacker position where Chance and Isaiah (Davis) started and we had [Eley] coming off the bench.”

Davis was ejected early in the game for targeting, creating even more of a need for Campbell to make plays.

“I thought Chance had a good game for us,” Locksley said. “He continues to grow and show the leadership you want to see out of that position. He’ll be a good football player for us.”

It was the second straight week that the Maryland defense gave up touchdowns on opponents' first two possessions, and, overall, the Terps allowed Indiana to rack up 520 yards of total offense.

Penix was having himself a strong game before his injury and finished 9-for-14 passing for 141 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Junior Peyton Ramsey didn’t skip a beat when he entered the game, dissecting the Maryland defense for the second year in a row. Ramsey finished 20-for-27 passing for 193 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore running back Stevie Scott III helped seal the game for the Hoosiers with a strong second half rushing performance. Scott finished with 102 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

Maryland’s defense did an excellent job of limiting the Big Ten’s leading receiver Whop Philyor to just two catches for 6 yards, but the Terps were gashed in the passing game by just about every other Hoosiers pass catcher, especially tight end Peyton Hendershot and wide receiver Nick Westbrook, who combined for 12 receptions (six each) 170 yards and a touchdown.

Maryland’s record has fallen below .500 for the first time this season, and the Terps will have a chance to get back to an even record when they travel to No. 20 Minnesota next weekend.