Coming off of a home shutout loss to Penn State a week ago, Maryland (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) used a number of explosive plays on offense and special teams to blow past Rutgers (1-4, 0-2 Big Ten) on the road for the Terps' first Big Ten win of the season.

After the Terps blocked a Rutgers field goal attempt on the Scarlet Knights' opening possession, quarterback Josh Jackson hit Dontay Demus on Maryland's first offensive play from scrimmage with a quick strike which Demus took 80 yards for the first touchdown of the game.



Rutgers tied the game up at 7 apiece after quarterback Johnny Langan scored on a diving touchdown from three yards out midway through the second quarter , but that is when Maryland showed just how explosive their offense can be.

Jackson hit running back Tayon Fleet-Davis on back-to-back wheel routes for long gains, including a 23-yard touchdown to put the Terps back on top by a score, 14-7.

Javon Leake rushed up the middle for a 42-yard score on the following possession to put the Terps up 20-7 after a missed point after by Joseph Petrino.

Maryland linebacker Ayinde Eley then intercepted Langan on the following Rutgers possession, returning the ball all the way down to the Rutgers two-yard line. Anthony McFarland waltzed into the end zone for a touchdown on the following play, putting the Terps up 27-7.

In all, the Terps scored 20 points in just under three and a half minutes, needing just five plays to get the ball into the end zone three times.

The Terps put the game away for good at the start of the second half with Javon Leake returning the opening kick off 100 yards for a touchdown followed by McFarland ripping off an 80-yard touchdown run on the first offensive play from scrimmage of the second half for Maryland.

Maryland's running back trio of McFarland, Leake and Fleet-Davis for the game combined for 270 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.

On defense, Maryland linebackers Keandre Jones, Shaq Smith and Ayinde Eley all had career highs in tackles, while Eley recorded his first interception of the season.

It wasn't all good news for the Terps, however, as starting quarterback Josh Jackson went down with an ankle injury late in the second quarter. He was replaced by Tyrrell Pigrome. After being carted off to the locker room, he returned to the sideline in the second half in street clothes and on crutches.

The Terps will look to go above .500 in Big Ten play for the first time this season when they travel to Purdue next Saturday to face a team that has now lost three straight and recently lost its starting quarterback for the remainder of the season.