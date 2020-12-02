TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland football game at Michigan cancelled

For the third time in four weeks, Maryland's regularly scheduled football game has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Michigan announced on Wednesday afternoon that it will be pausing football practices and that Saturday’s game against Maryland has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. Michigan’s decision to pause in-person football activities was made in consultation with medical professionals and the local health department.

“The decision by our medical professionals to stop practices and cancel this Saturday’s game against Maryland was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority,” said Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel. “We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results.”

Maryland traveled to Indiana last weekend, where the Terps lost to the Hoosiers, 27-11.

The Terps were unable to play the two weeks prior to Indiana, having to cancel games versus Ohio State and Michigan State after a total of 23 players and numerous coaches, including head coach Michael Locksley, tested positive for COVID-19 over a two week period.

Maryland will continue with meetings and practice today as they now get set to host Rutgers on Saturday, Dec. 12.



