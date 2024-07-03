Maryland football kept the local momentum on the recruiting trail going late Tuesday night, as Baltimore (Md.) Milford Mill three-star offensive lineman Amory Hills announced his commitment to the Terps via social media.

Hills chose the Terps over Penn State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Hills officially visited Maryland the weekend of June 14, taking in College Park after initially being set to take a visit to West Virginia. He officially visited Penn State the weekend of June 7 and officially took in Virginia Tech the weekend of June 21.

Hills started for Milford Mills along the offensive line as a junior last season, helping his team capture the Maryland 2A State Championship.

Rated a three-star prospect, Hills is the No. 32-ranked player in the state of Maryland according to Rivals. He becomes the 18th overall commit in the Terps’ 2025 recruiting class and the 10th from in-state. He joins Havana (Fla.) Gadsden County three-star Lamar Williams and Lakeland (Fla.) three-star Ben Beymer as the third offensive line commit in the class.